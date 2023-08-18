BQPrimeResearch ReportsJK Cement Q1 Results Review - Good Volumes Growth, Margin Recovery Slower: Centrum Broking
ADVERTISEMENT

JK Cement Q1 Results Review - Good Volumes Growth, Margin Recovery Slower: Centrum Broking

Operating costs to improve further on waste heat recovery system and lower petcoke costs.

18 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cement bags moving on conveyer belt at JK Cement Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Cement bags moving on conveyer belt at JK Cement Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Centrum Broking Report

JK Cements Ltd. reported results largely in line with our estimate at Ebitda level. The company has restated its financials to factor in the effect of amalgamation of its subsidiary Jaykaycem Central Ltd. (recently commissioned Panna and Hamirpur plants) with the parent and as a result, Q1 FY24 and Q4 FY23 numbers have been restated.

On consolidated basis, the company delivered impressive volume growth of 25% for Q1 FY24 on account of ramp-up of Panna and Hamirpur.

JK Cement has achieved utilisation of 75% at its new plants within a short span of nine months. It has also commissioned 22 mega watt waste heat recovery system plant at Panna during the quarter which is likely to improve margins for the company going forward.

We have marginally tweaked our estimates and maintain our target price of Rs 3,164 for JK Cement.

We also maintain our 'Reduce' rating on the stock on account of fair valuations of 12.5 times FY25 enterprise value/Ebitda.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Centrum JK Cement - Q1FY24 Result Update.pdf
ALSO READ

JK Cement Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 29%, Misses Estimates

Opinion
JK Cement Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 29%, Misses Estimates
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT