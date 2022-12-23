JK Cement - Fast-Tracks Entry Into Paints By Acquiring 60% Controlling Stake In Acro Paints: Motilal Oswal
The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 60% controlling stake in Acro Paints for Rs 1.53 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
JK Paints and Coatings (a wholly-owned subsidiary of JK Cement Ltd.) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 60% controlling stake in Acro Paints for Rs 1.53 billion. It will acquire the balance stake over the next 12 months.
Acro Paints has two manufacturing facilities at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. It has a wide product portfolio (over 3,000 stock keeping units at various price points across all categories: economy, premium, and luxury) and a presence in decorative and textured paints, construction chemicals, and waterproofing products.
As per JK Cement’s management, Acro Paints will incur a capex of Rs 200 million, which will boost its capacity to 60,000 thousand litre/6,700 kl for decorative and textured paints/construction chemicals. The capacity expansion is estimated to be completed by Q2 FY24.
