JioFiber Launches India’s Most Affordable Fixed Broadband Plan: ICICI Securities

Reliance Jio has launched its most affordable fixed broadband plan starting at Rs 198/month, with generous entertainment bundling at Rs 100, and Rs 200/month additional payment.

It appears RJio is likely to disrupt pay TV market which could fail to match the attractive proposition from RJio. This will help RJio accelerate user base for fiber-to-the-home services, and content bundling will aid adoption of converged digital ecosystem which can open new revenue opportunities.

The plan is also targeted to offer back-up broadband services for enterprise customer.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s DTH business will likely face disruption from RJio’s new FTTH plan, but we do not expect much impact on its FTHH business.