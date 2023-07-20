Jio Financial Services - What Will Be The Net Worth In FY23? Centrum Broking
As part of the scheme, RIL will transfer its investment in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings to Jio Financial Services.
Centrum Broking Report
Reliance Industries Ltd.’s press release gives a formula for determination of cost of acquisition of equity shares of the company and Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd., which will be renamed as Jio Financial Services Ltd.
The formula states apportion of de-merger cost of acquisition of equity shares of the RIL in the ratio of 4.68 for Reliance Strategic Investments and 95.32 for RIL.
Income tax provisions states that the cost of acquisition in case of demerger will be net worth of the resulting company (Reliance Strategic Investments) divided by the net worth of the demerged company (RIL).
Thus, we use the standalone networth of RIL of Rs 5 trillion and apportionment ratio of 4.68% of Reliance Strategic Investments to arrive at networth of Reliance Strategic Investments of ~Rs 235 billion.
Please note, that the effective date of scheme is July 1, 2023, so this ratio will be calculated on the standalone balance sheet as on June 30, 2023.
Since, RIL has not reported its Q1 FY24 results yet, we have based our calculation on net worth as on March 31, 2023. The resulting company had a net worth of ~Rs 279.6 billion as on FY22.
As part of the scheme, RIL will transfer its investment in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd. to Jio Financial Services.
Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings is the ultimate beneficiary of 6.1% RIL shares. Over past few months, investors had questions on whether the 6.1% treasury shares in RIL will be transferred at book value or market value.
The net worth of ~Rs 235 billion, suggests that the transfer will be at the book value. In the special price discovery session held today, the price of Jio Financial Services has been discovered at Rs 262.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
