Jindal Steel Q4 Results Review — Margin Weaker Than Expected, Outlook Muted: IDBI Capital

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 profitability was below our forecast. Its sales volumes grew by 6.8% QoQ to 2.03 million tonnes mainly led by rise in exports.

The export contributed 11% to the total volumes versus 5% in Q3 FY23. Importantly, JSPL continued to deleverage; its net debt fell to 15-year low at Rs 69 billion in March 2023.

The company aims to maintain net debt/Ebitda of 1.5 times across cycles and continues to focus on improving its cost competitiveness. The company’s Angul expansion remains on track.

We broadly maintain our FY24-25 estimates.