Jindal Steel Q4 Results Review — Margin Weaker Than Expected, Outlook Muted: IDBI Capital
Recent mine acquisitions to aid in cost optimisation.
IDBI Capital Report
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 profitability was below our forecast. Its sales volumes grew by 6.8% QoQ to 2.03 million tonnes mainly led by rise in exports.
The export contributed 11% to the total volumes versus 5% in Q3 FY23. Importantly, JSPL continued to deleverage; its net debt fell to 15-year low at Rs 69 billion in March 2023.
The company aims to maintain net debt/Ebitda of 1.5 times across cycles and continues to focus on improving its cost competitiveness. The company’s Angul expansion remains on track.
We broadly maintain our FY24-25 estimates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
