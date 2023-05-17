Jindal Steel Q4 Results Review - Earnings Hit By Inventory Write-Down, Impairment In Subsidiary: Motilal Oswal
Net debt remains under control.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 137 billion, down 5% YoY and 7% below our estimate of Rs 148 billion. Average selling price improved 3% QoQ to Rs 67,448/tonne.
Sales volumes stood at 2.03 million tonne, down 2% YoY and up 7% QoQ. Exports improved to 11% of total sales (5% in Q3 FY23).
Ebitda stood at Rs 22 billion, down 29% YoY and 22% below our estimate of Rs 28 billion. Ebitda was affected by an inventory write-down of Rs 2.5 billion and high iron ore costs. Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 10,775 versus estimate of Rs 12,597.
Adjusted profit after tax fell 68% YoY to Rs 6 billion (our estimate Rs 14 billion) as depreciation expenses rose due to an impairment charge of Rs 2.5 billion in its Australian subsidiary.
Net debt stood at Rs 67 billion (down ~Rs 20 billion in FY23) and the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio stood at a comfortable level of 0.7 times. JSPL further reduced the debt in April 2023 and gross debt as of April-23 stood at ~Rs 90 billion.
JSPL has declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.