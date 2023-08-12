Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Review - Margin Beat; Outlook Muted: IDBI Capital
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 profitability was ahead our forecast. Its sales volumes decreased by 9.4% QoQ to 1.84 million tonnes attributed to weaker demand.
The export contributed 10% to the total volumes versus 11% in Q4 FY23. Nevertheless, JSPL continued to deleverage; its net debt fell to 15-year low at Rs 68 billion in Q1 FY24.
JSLP aims to maintain net debt/Ebitda of 1.5 times across cycles and continues to focus on improving its cost competitiveness. The company’s Angul expansion remains on track.
We broadly maintain our FY24-25 estimates. Our revised SOTP-based target price (based on FY25 estimates) stands at Rs 671 (earlier Rs 641).
Given the anticipated weak economic conditions in the developed countries, we maintain our cautious stance on the sector.
