Jindal Steel - Capacity Expansion To Drive Growth, Boost Margin: Motilal Oswal
Capacity expansion on track to become a mega steel producer.
Motilal Oswal Report
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. is all set to capture rising domestic steel demand amid the rapid expansion in infrastructure, railways, housing and construction. We believe JSPL is adding capacity at a right time to capture the robust growth opportunity.
JSPL is a leading integrated steel manufacturer (~9.6 million tonne of crude steel production capacity) in India with strong raw material linkages, which ensures adequate and timely supply. JSPL has two iron ore mines with a cumulative capacity of over 10.6 million tonne and has recently acquired four thermal coal mines with total R&R of ~500 million tonne.
Around 60% of its iron ore requirement is met via captive mines. Once its thermal coal mines are operational, they will cater to 12-15 million tonne of its thermal coal requirement, which will drive structural cost reduction and make JSPL one of the lowest-cost steel producers globally.
A multi-pronged strategy:
JSPL is taking measures to increase margin and improve cost efficiency. JSPL is improving its integration by-
setting up a coal and iron ore mines, which will ensure consistent raw material supply and thus reduce costs;
setting up a 12 million tonne pellet facility at Angul, which will further improve the availability of pellets and reduce the freight cost from Barbil;
setting up a 18 million tonne 200 km slurry pipeline;
the acquisition of power assets from Monnet Power, which is in close vicinity to the Angul facility to drive cost synergies,
the commissioning of hot strip mill to further enhance the margin profile; and
setting up basic oxygen furnace/ electric arc furnace at Angul, which will further enhance the cumulative crude steel capacity to 15.9 million tonne by FY25 from 9.6 million tonne.
