Jindal Steel - Capacity Expansion To Drive Growth, Boost Margin: Motilal Oswal

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. is all set to capture rising domestic steel demand amid the rapid expansion in infrastructure, railways, housing and construction. We believe JSPL is adding capacity at a right time to capture the robust growth opportunity.

JSPL is a leading integrated steel manufacturer (~9.6 million tonne of crude steel production capacity) in India with strong raw material linkages, which ensures adequate and timely supply. JSPL has two iron ore mines with a cumulative capacity of over 10.6 million tonne and has recently acquired four thermal coal mines with total R&R of ~500 million tonne.

Around 60% of its iron ore requirement is met via captive mines. Once its thermal coal mines are operational, they will cater to 12-15 million tonne of its thermal coal requirement, which will drive structural cost reduction and make JSPL one of the lowest-cost steel producers globally.