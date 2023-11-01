Jindal Steel And Power Q2 Results Review - Delays In Execution To Hamper Volume Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut FY24/25E Ebitda estimates of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. by 9%/7% on higher coking coal price assumption and delays in capacity addition respectively.

JSPL reported strong operating performance in Q2, driven by 9% QoQ volume growth in standalone business. Ebitda was in line with our estimates as lower than expected realisation was compensated by better volumes.

Average coking coal cost for Q2 was lower by ~$70/trillion QoQ which is expected to increase by ~$55/trillion in Q3.