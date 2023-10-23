Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Led Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher
Commissioning of 1.6 mtpa hot strip mill capacity at Jindal United Steel completed at Jajpur.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Jindal Stainless Ltd. reported robust operating performance in Q2, driven by 26% volume growth. Revenue was 4% below our estimates led by weak realization. The company is expected to deliver 15% volume compound annual growth rate over FY23- 26E led by rising stainless steel demand in India and ramping up of Jajpur facility.
Next phase of expansion at Jajpur will be announced in H2 FY24, which will drive volume growth post FY26. We believe that Jindal Stainless will be key beneficiary of rising stainless steel demand over next few years led by government’s focus on infrastructure and overall stronger domestic economy.
We maintain our FY25E Ebitda and cut FY24E by 5% on higher pricing pressure in the near term.
We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 14%/25%/29% over FY23-26E. At current market price, stock is trading at 6.3 times/4.9 times enterprise value of FY25E/FY26E Ebitda.
Retain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 543 (earlier Rs 484) valuing at 6.5 imes EV of September-2025E Ebitda, as we roll forward.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.