Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Led Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jindal Stainless Ltd. reported robust operating performance in Q2, driven by 26% volume growth. Revenue was 4% below our estimates led by weak realization. The company is expected to deliver 15% volume compound annual growth rate over FY23- 26E led by rising stainless steel demand in India and ramping up of Jajpur facility.

Next phase of expansion at Jajpur will be announced in H2 FY24, which will drive volume growth post FY26. We believe that Jindal Stainless will be key beneficiary of rising stainless steel demand over next few years led by government’s focus on infrastructure and overall stronger domestic economy.

We maintain our FY25E Ebitda and cut FY24E by 5% on higher pricing pressure in the near term.

We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 14%/25%/29% over FY23-26E. At current market price, stock is trading at 6.3 times/4.9 times enterprise value of FY25E/FY26E Ebitda.

Retain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 543 (earlier Rs 484) valuing at 6.5 imes EV of September-2025E Ebitda, as we roll forward.