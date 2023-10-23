Jindal Stainless Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Outlook Positive: Centrum Broking

Jindal Stainless Ltd.'s consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 12.3 billion (our estimate: Rs 13.3 billion) up 3.2% QoQ and consolidated Ebitda/tonne of Rs 22,637 (our estimate: Rs 24,213/tonne).

The export demand was muted otherwise margins could had ended higher than reported. Cost of production dropped by 4% QoQ primarily due to fall in nickel price by 8.5% QoQ. Standalone Ebitda/tonne was down 3.4% QoQ to Rs 19,679/tonne (our estimate: Rs 19,997/tonne).

At Jindal United Steel Ltd., it completed expansion of hot strip mill from 1.6 million tonnes per annum to 3.2 mtpa during the quarter. Consolidated net debt decline by Rs 7.6 billion to Rs 45.5 billion aided by cash release from lower working capital requirement. We estimate Jindal Stainless profitability to improve with Ebitda and PAT growing at 26%/35% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E with return on equity of 21% and net cash position by FY26 if further capex is not announced.

Besides, at optimum CU in FY26, we estimate volume of 2.8 mt (CAGR of 17% over FY23-26E). Factoring strong earning visibility along with net cash position in FY26, we raise enterprise value/Ebitda multiple to 6.5 times (earlier 5.5 times) and rollover to mid-FY26E and arrive at target price of Rs 519/share (Earlier: Rs 404/share). Maintain 'Add' rating.