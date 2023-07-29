Jindal Stainless Q1 Results Review - Robust Performance; Volume-Led Growth On The Anvil: ICICI Securities
Jindal United Steel acquisition a positive; enough headroom in balance sheet.
ICICI Securities Report
Jindal Stainless Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda at Rs 11.2 billion (up 35% YoY) beat our estimate by 9%. Key points:
shipments rose 54% YoY to a record level of 548.6 kilo tonne;
Ebitda/tonne at Rs 20,375 was slightly ahead of our estimate;
domestic subsidiaries performed well while overseas subsidiaries continued to languish.
Going ahead, management expects volume growth of 20-25% each year in FY24 and FY25.
Also, acquisition of Jindal United Steel Ltd. will likely lead to elimination of related party transactions and drive synergies across the full value chain.
In view of Jindal Stainless’ dominant position in the domestic market to capture growth opportunities, we raise our valuation multiple to 6.5 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda (earlier 6.0 times).
We also raise our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by 16%/12% resulting in a revised target price of Rs 455 (earlier: Rs 390). Maintain 'Buy'.
