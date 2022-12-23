Jindal Stainless - Growth In The Offing: ICICI Securities

We hosted Jindal Stainless Ltd.’s management for a roadshow in Mumbai. Key takeaways:

expect volume compound annual growth rate of ~20% by FY25; expect FY23 Ebitda margin to sustain at Rs 18,000-20,000/tonne; majority of committed capex has already incurred; and domestic demand is likely to remain robust led by new applications, particularly from railways.

In our view, Jindal Stainless is at the cusp of profitability/volume improvement largely on the back of commissioning of new capacity (1.0 million tonne per annum) and removal of export duty.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Ltd. is likely to improve margins by ~Rs 4,000/tonne in our view.

Taking cognisance of regulatory overhang being removed, we raise our valuation multiple by 10% to 5.5 times. We also raise Jindal Stainless’ (standalone) FY24E volume to 1.4 million tonne (earlier 1.1 mnte) led by better avenue for exports and improving domestic potential.