Jindal Stainless - Focus On Improving Efficiencies, Volumes: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We visited Jindal Stainless Ltd.’s stainless steel manufacturing complex at Jajpur, Odisha. The recent expansion increased the plant capacity to ~2.2 million tonnes per annum and Jindal Stainless has potential to further increase the capacity to 3.2 mtpa at the same premises which is spread over 800 acres.
Next phase of one mtpa brownfield expansion is expected to be announced in coming months which would entail higher capex than earlier phase. The facility is conveniently located in close proximity to raw material sources and ports, which aids in maintaining low logistics and transportation costs.
Since FY15, Jindal Stainless has consistently ramped up production, completed balance infrastructure and added capacities via debottlenecking and brownfield expansion.
We believe that Jindal Stainless to benefit from rising stainless steel demand over next few years led by-
India’s focus on infrastructure,
continuous evolution in new age sectors and
overall stronger domestic economy.
With 15% plus compound annual growth rate in stainless steel volumes over FY23-26E, we expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 14%/26%/30% respectively.
At current market price, stock is trading at 7.1 times/5.8 times enterprise value of FY25E/FY26E Ebitda.
We downgrade the stock to ‘Accumulate’ from previous ‘Buy’ rating as stock has run up ~30% from our recent initiating report.
Jindal Stainless has delivered robust operating performance in the rising raw material scenario over last two years.
We expect stock to trade at higher multiples if company delivers similar performance in current falling raw material pricing scenario over next few quarters; on consistency of Ebitda per ton compared to its peers in carbon steel.
Accumulate with target price of Rs 532 (earlier Rs 543) valuing at 6.5 times EV of September 2025E Ebitda.
