Jindal Stainless - Focus On Improving Efficiencies, Volumes: Prabhudas Lilladher

We visited Jindal Stainless Ltd.’s stainless steel manufacturing complex at Jajpur, Odisha. The recent expansion increased the plant capacity to ~2.2 million tonnes per annum and Jindal Stainless has potential to further increase the capacity to 3.2 mtpa at the same premises which is spread over 800 acres.

Next phase of one mtpa brownfield expansion is expected to be announced in coming months which would entail higher capex than earlier phase. The facility is conveniently located in close proximity to raw material sources and ports, which aids in maintaining low logistics and transportation costs.

Since FY15, Jindal Stainless has consistently ramped up production, completed balance infrastructure and added capacities via debottlenecking and brownfield expansion.