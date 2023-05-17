JBM Auto Q4 Results Review - EVs On Fast Track, Near Term Positives Priced In: Dolat Capital

JBM Auto Ltd. posted weak set of numbers in Q4 FY23. Net revenue grew 6% QoQ to Rs 10.10 billion missed estimates, led by slower ramp up in bus division as few clients postponed delivery schedule to Q1/Q2 FY24.

Bus division revenue grew 121% QoQ to Rs 2.22 billion, tool room division remain flat QoQ to Rs 828 million while component division de-grow 8% QoQ in to Rs 7.09 billion.

We maintain positive view on JBM Auto business led by-

winning new business in component business; encouraging revenue potential in the tooling business (high margin +25%) and increasing economies of scale in the bus division.

However, At current market price the stock is trading at 38/26 times of FY24E/25E earnings per share. Seems all near term positives are priced in.