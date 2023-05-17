JBM Auto Q4 Results Review - EVs On Fast Track, Near Term Positives Priced In: Dolat Capital
Component division on a strong footing.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
JBM Auto Ltd. posted weak set of numbers in Q4 FY23. Net revenue grew 6% QoQ to Rs 10.10 billion missed estimates, led by slower ramp up in bus division as few clients postponed delivery schedule to Q1/Q2 FY24.
Bus division revenue grew 121% QoQ to Rs 2.22 billion, tool room division remain flat QoQ to Rs 828 million while component division de-grow 8% QoQ in to Rs 7.09 billion.
We maintain positive view on JBM Auto business led by-
winning new business in component business;
encouraging revenue potential in the tooling business (high margin +25%) and
increasing economies of scale in the bus division.
However, At current market price the stock is trading at 38/26 times of FY24E/25E earnings per share. Seems all near term positives are priced in.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.