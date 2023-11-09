JB Chemicals Q2 Results Review- Healthy Blend Of Domestic, Exports Drives Operating Performance: Dolat Capital

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 earnings were above estimates on account of higher gross margin and lower other expenses while sales were in-line.

Ebitda margin at 27.6% (+482 basis points YoY/+172 basis points QoQ) was above our estimates of 24.7%, led by lower operating cost and higher gross margin aided by higher chronic share and rationalisation of low margin South Africa sales.

Ebitda margin, excluding ESOP came in at 28.4% above our estimate of 26.0%.