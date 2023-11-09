JB Chemicals Q2 Results Review- Healthy Blend Of Domestic, Exports Drives Operating Performance: Dolat Capital
Dolat Capital Report
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 earnings were above estimates on account of higher gross margin and lower other expenses while sales were in-line.
Ebitda margin at 27.6% (+482 basis points YoY/+172 basis points QoQ) was above our estimates of 24.7%, led by lower operating cost and higher gross margin aided by higher chronic share and rationalisation of low margin South Africa sales.
Ebitda margin, excluding ESOP came in at 28.4% above our estimate of 26.0%.
Valuation
JB Chemicals has a strong focus on domestic chronic portfolio and contract manufacturing organisation segment coupled with traction in export formulations which provides earnings visibility with superior cash flows and return ratios.
The company has also been successful on inorganic pursuits ploughing back cash for growth. We roll over our valuation to FY26 and maintain 'Buy' rating with revised target price of Rs 1,775 at 31 times FY26 price/earning adjusted for ESOP and amortisation.
Key risks:
Pricing regulations by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority in India, regulatory issues at any facility.
