JB Chemicals Q1 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Margins To Sustain: Prabhudas Lilladher
Acquired portfolios such as Sanzyme, Azmarda and Razel continue to scale up.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 Ebitda growth of 34% YoY was 15% above our estimate aided by higher margins. Revenue growth across domestic formulation (+17% YoY) and contract manufacturing business (+19% YoY) continue to remain healthy.
We believe JB Chemicals will continue with its growth momentum driven by-
geographical expansion of legacy brands,
improvement in MR productivity,
scale up in Sanzyme, Azmarda and Razel franchise,
launch of new products and therapies,
scaling up contract manufacturing business and
improvement in free cash flow generation.
Our FY24/25E earnings per share stands marginally increased by ~3%. We expect EPS compound annual growth rate of 33% over FY23-25E. At current market price, the stock is trading at 27 times FY25E price/earning adjusted for employee stock ownership plan and amortisation charges.
We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 3,000/share (Rs 2,450 earlier), valuing at 30 times (25 times earlier) FY25E EPS adjusted for ESOP and amortisation charges.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Sudarshan Chemical Q1 Results Review - Margins Recover, But Revenue Growth Faces Headwinds: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.