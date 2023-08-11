JB Chemicals Q1 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Margins To Sustain: Prabhudas Lilladher

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 Ebitda growth of 34% YoY was 15% above our estimate aided by higher margins. Revenue growth across domestic formulation (+17% YoY) and contract manufacturing business (+19% YoY) continue to remain healthy.

We believe JB Chemicals will continue with its growth momentum driven by-

geographical expansion of legacy brands, improvement in MR productivity, scale up in Sanzyme, Azmarda and Razel franchise, launch of new products and therapies, scaling up contract manufacturing business and improvement in free cash flow generation.

Our FY24/25E earnings per share stands marginally increased by ~3%. We expect EPS compound annual growth rate of 33% over FY23-25E. At current market price, the stock is trading at 27 times FY25E price/earning adjusted for employee stock ownership plan and amortisation charges.

We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 3,000/share (Rs 2,450 earlier), valuing at 30 times (25 times earlier) FY25E EPS adjusted for ESOP and amortisation charges.