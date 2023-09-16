JB Chemicals - CDMO Business On Growth Trajectory: Nirmal Bang

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net profit is expected to clock 29.4% compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E, driven by 12.6% CAGR in revenue and ~400 basis points improvement in Ebitda margin.

Revenue growth is expected to be driven by continued strong growth in India and contract development and manufacturing organisation segments, besides consolidation of the recent acquisitions.

The domestic business is expected to clock 13.4% CAGR over FY23-FY25E, mainly underpinned by consolidation of recent acquisitions, continuous industry-beating growth in legacy brands and new launches.

We expect export formulations, CDMO and active pharma ingredient segments to clock 9%/20%/5% CAGR over FY23-FY25E. While the formulations business will be driven by new launches and geographical expansion, the CDMO business will be driven by multiple catalysts, including new launches in the chronic segment, addition of new clients and geographical expansion.

JB Chemical is currently trading at 41.8 times/33.5 times price-to-earning FY24E/FY25E and 25.8 times /21.6 times on FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.

We estimate healthy free cash flow generation of ~Rs 9.7 billion over FY24EFY25E with minimal capex requirement for organic growth. Return on equity and return on capital employed are expected to remain healthy at 20.9% and 19.4%, respectively by FY25E.

We maintain 'Buy' on JB Pharma with a revised target price of Rs 3,450, valuing it at 23 times September 25E EV/Ebitda.

JB Pharma remains our preferred pick, mainly underpinned by aggressive growth focus in the domestic market, high return ratios and healthy FCF generation.