Jash Engineering - Well Placed To Sustain Strong Growth Rate Over Near To Medium Term: HDFC Securities

About the company

Incorporated in 1973, Jash Engineering, a part of Jash Group, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of varied equipment used in water/wastewater/sea water conveyance, pumping and treatment. the company’s products find application in water intake systems, water and waste water pumping stations and treatment plants, storm water pumping stations, water transmission lines, and process industries (power, steel, cement, paper and pulp, petrochemicals, chemical, fertilisers).

The business is based on brand approval from end users. The company markets its products under Jash, Jash-Schuette, Jash-Rehart , Mahr Maschinenbau , Rodney Hunt , E&M Jash, Shivpad and Sureseal brands.

These brands are approved by major municipal corporations, sewerage boards, consultants and large engineering, procurement and construction companies in India and abroad.

The acquisition of Rodney Hunt in USA, Mahr Maschinenbau in Austria, E&M in Hongkong and Waterfront in UK has ensured that the company has now access in all the principal markets that it is targeting through these brands.

Jash Engineering has also entered into technical and financial collaboration with multiple foreign manufacturers to expand its product portfolio, geographical reach and provide end-to-end solutions for water and waste water industry and bulk solid handling segment in India and abroad.

Exports accounted for ~52% of company’s revenues in FY23. Jash Engineering continues to enjoy leadership position in most of the product groups in the domestic market. In the international markets, the company is progressing towards leadership position in products like water control gates, screens and knife gate valves.