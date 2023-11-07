Jamna Auto Q2 Results Review - Focused On Product Expansion: Dolat Capital
New product addition to drive growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. displayed decent performance. Net revenue grew 6% QoQ at Rs 6.07 billion (versus commercial vehicle industry production growth 8%).
Ebitda grew 8.2% QoQ at Rs 791 million while Ebitda margin expanded 32 basis points QoQ at 13 % due to better segment mix and cost cutting measures. OEM: Aftermarket mix stands at 80:20.
Demand Outlook-
We expect CV volume to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6-7% in near to medium term. However increasing revenue from aftermarket and new product addition to support earnings. H1 FY24 capex stood at Rs 468 million.
Given the strong return ratios (return on equity/return on capital), dominant market shares in leaf springs of 65%, and strategic plant location (located close to OEM plants, Jamna Auto benefits from lower logistic costs, which also makes it difficult for new entrants to garner market share from OEMs), we maintain our positive view on business.
We increase EPS by 13% for FY24/25E led by factoring margin expansion and value the stock Rs 132 (22 times of FY25E EPS). Recommend 'Accumulate'.
