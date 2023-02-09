J Kumar Infra Q3 Results Review - Robust Performance Continues: Yes Securities
J Kumar reiterated its order inflow guidance for FY23E of Rs 50 billion, of which 33.8% orders were achieved in 9MFY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. reported yet another strong quarter with revenue / Ebitda /profit after tax at Rs 10.6 billion/Rs 1.5 billion/Rs 0.7 billion beating our estimates at all fronts by 6%/21.4%/39%.
The order inflow of Rs 16.7 billion in nine months-FY23 took the orderbook to Rs 112.1 billion (2.7 times trailing twelve months revenue) with 52% of the orders from metro segment.
J Kumar reiterated its order inflow guidance for FY23E of Rs 50 billion, of which 33.8% orders were achieved in 9MFY23. On the back of strong order book, healthy bid pipeline and robust execution, management has given revenue guidance of 15% growth in FY24E with strong operating performance (Ebitdam of 14‐15%) to continue going forward.
The balance sheet continues to be robust with gross debt at Rs 4.5 billion (debt/equity at 0.2 times).
On the working capital front, debtors have been stretched by Rs 1.7 billion to Rs 11.9 billion (versus Rs 10.2 billion in H1 FY23) of which ~Rs 4.5 billion have been collected in Jan-23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Sobha Q3 Review- Strength In Core Underlying Operations Unmoved Despite Legacy Issues Surfacing: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.