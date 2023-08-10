J Kumar Infra Q1 Results Review - Healthy Execution To Continue Led By Robust Order Book: Dolat Capital

We like J Kumar Infra due to robust order book of Rs 184.5 billion (4.3 times trailing twelve months revenue) coupled with huge opportunities in metro, urban infra, water and building segments.

J Kumar Infra has five-year vision of Rs 75 billion plus revenue (14-16% compound annual growth rate) and Rs 200 billion plus order book by FY27 providing sustainable growth.

Given the increased revenue visibility led by robust order inflow, we maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 509 (10 times FY25E EPS versus eight times earlier).