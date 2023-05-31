J K Cement Q4 Results Review - New Plant Ramp-Up Commendable; Outlook Improving: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Expects volume growth of ~15% in FY24 aided by capacity expansion
JKCE’s 4QFY23 operating performance was in line with our estimates as higher-than-estimated realization/t offset higher costs. Consolidated EBITDA came in at INR3.5b (est. INR3.4b), while EBITDA/t stood at INR748 (est. INR753). Adj. PAT came in at INR1.2b (est. INR1.4b).
The ramp-up of the Central India plant expansion was impressive as it achieved utilization of 60%/80% in 4QFY23/Mar’23 and generated EBITDA in the first full quarter of operations. It targets grey cement volume growth of ~15% YoY in FY24 and EBITDA/t of INR1,000+ in 2HFY24.
We maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates. We prefer JKCE for its consistent expansion plans. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR3,675, valued at 14x FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s Sep’24E EV/EBITDA earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
