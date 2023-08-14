ITC - Well Positioned For Long Term Value Creation: Centrum Broking
We remain positive as ITC placed to deliver stronger, competitive and profitable growth in years to come.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
We recently attended 112th Annual General Meeting of ITC Ltd. The Chairman articulated ITCNext strategy provided agility, responsible competitiveness, growth and profitability in the face of global uncertainties.
The company has traversed a remarkable journey of transformation across each business vertical reporting revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 17.2%/26.7%/24.1% in FY23 with an improvement in gross margin at 55.8%. cigarette/fmcg/hotel/paper/agri revenues grew 20.3%/19.6%/18.8%/12.2%.
More importantly non-cigarette business today accounts for 67% of revenues and 28% of segment Ebitda. With new vectors of growth and competitiveness ITC is nurturing mega trends in digital through toodtech, ITCMAARS, Master-Chef, Sunfeast-baked-creations to create future-ready portfolio seeking structural competitiveness.
Company’s fmcg business has redefined the critical pathways to growth and profitability backed by 25 plus brand portfolio that represents an annual consumer spend of Rs 290 billion.
Under its commitment for rural transformation and to empower farmers ITC today procures 4.5 million tonne of agri commodities across value chains spread over 22 states.
The emerging trends for plastic substitution will provide further fillip to the demand for paperboard and plat based moulded fibre bio-degradable products.
The hospitality industry is poised for strong growth due to confluence of favourable factors.
That said we remain positive as ITC placed to deliver stronger, competitive and profitable growth in years to come.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
J&K Bank - Resumption Of Dividend Payout In FY23 After Seven Year Gap Sends Positive Signals: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.