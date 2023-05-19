ITC, SBI, Thermax, Tata Elxsi, PSP Projects, Endurance Technologies & More Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

ITC - Core business remains healthy

ITC Ltd.’s Q4 print was largely inline with revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax growing by 7/19/20% versus the expectation of 8/17/17%. Cigarette revenue/Ebit growth was at 14% each, with volume growth at ~11.5% (4% four-year compound annual growth rate). A stable tax environment, normalisation in demand, and deterrent action by agencies on illicit trade continue to support cigarette recovery. We model cigarette revenue growth of 7/6% for FY24/FY25. FMCG remained an outlier, with revenue clocking 19% YoY growth. FMCG Ebitda performance was even better, with the margin expanding by 430 bps YoY to 13.3%, and Ebitda growing 2.1 times YoY.

Hotel performance remained strong while paper and agribusiness were muted. ITC continues to outperform other FMCG peers; however, the recent stock run-up limits further rerating potential.