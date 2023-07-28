ITC - ROCE To See Sharp Jump Post Long-Awaited Hotel Demerger: Systematix
Under the demerger scheme, ITC would hold a stake of 40% and the balance 60% will be held by company’s shareholders.
Systematix Research Report
ITC Ltd.'s management has proposed the long-awaited demerger of its hotel business into a new separately listed entity. Under the demerger scheme, ITC would hold a stake of 40% and the balance 60% will be held by company’s shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in the company.
The hotel business has been a cash-guzzler for ITC contributing only about 4% to revenue and 3% to ITC’s Ebitda in FY23 with 22% contribution to its capital employed resulting in single-digit return on capital employed.
With the new company now becoming an associate company for ITC, it would drive a significant 18-20% jump in ROCE and ~10% jump in return on invested capital for the company.
The transaction is expected to be tax-neutral with stamp duty cost not having a material bearing on the transaction.
A royalty structure will be worked out based on relevant industry benchmarks at a later date.
