ITC Q4 Review - FMCG, Hotel Divisions Drive The Beat; Cigarette Volume Trajectory Remains Healthy: Systematix

ITC Ltd.’s overall Q4FY23 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 5.6%/18.9%/19.6%, respectively, was ahead of our estimates, with better-than-expected growth and best-ever margins in the fast moving consumer good and hotels segments.

Soft margins in cigarettes and paper limited the YoY margin improvement to 430 basis points, which was down 50 bps QQ. Key highlights: