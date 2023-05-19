ITC Q4 Results Review - Strong Momentum Continues; Healthy Volume Growth: Motilal Oswal
In-line operating performance; cigarette Ebit up 14%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
ITC Ltd. reported healthy cigarette volume growth of ~12% versus expectation of 13%. The three-year/four-year average volume growth stood at 9.3%/4.3%, indicating strong demand momentum.
With no material increase in cigarette goods and services tax/national calamities duty in the recent budget, the volume growth outlook remains healthy.
Unlike its staples peers, ITC has reported consistent impressive performance in its other fast moving consumer goods business (~19% revenue growth and margin improvement despite elevated raw material costs), along with robust performance in hotels.
ITC’s earnings visibility remains better than peers’.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ITC Q4 Review - FMCG, Hotel Divisions Drive The Beat; Cigarette Volume Trajectory Remains Healthy: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.