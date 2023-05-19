ITC Q4 Results Review - Strong Momentum Continues; Healthy Volume Growth: Motilal Oswal

ITC Ltd. reported healthy cigarette volume growth of ~12% versus expectation of 13%. The three-year/four-year average volume growth stood at 9.3%/4.3%, indicating strong demand momentum.

With no material increase in cigarette goods and services tax/national calamities duty in the recent budget, the volume growth outlook remains healthy. 

Unlike its staples peers, ITC has reported consistent impressive performance in its other fast moving consumer goods business (~19% revenue growth and margin improvement despite elevated raw material costs), along with robust performance in hotels.

ITC’s earnings visibility remains better than peers’.