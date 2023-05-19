ITC Q4 Results Review - Margins To Play A Key Part In Driving FY24 Earnings Growth: Yes Securities

ITC Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 revenues were largely in-line with our estimate, as miss on cigarette volume was compensated by decent sequential improvement in agri business revenues (driven by growth in value-added agri products and leaf tobacco exports) along with strong growth in hotels.

Ebitda margin improvement for the fast moving consumer goods-other segment to its highest ever level was a big positive (with 13.3% Ebitda margin in Q4, it ended the year at 10.2% Ebitda margin) slightly offset by a lower-than-expected aperboards, paper and packaging operating performance.

Restrictions imposed on wheat and rice exports will have a sharp impact on overall revenue growth in Q1 FY24 due to very heavy base. Hence, improvement in overall margin will play a key part in driving double digit earnings growth in FY24.

We are we building a relatively subdued 11.4% earnings per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E.