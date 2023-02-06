ITC Q3 Results Review - Robust Cigarette Volume; Strong Momentum: Motilal Oswal
Stable tax environment for cigarettes in recent years has allowed ITC to calibrate price increases to avoid a disruption in demand
Motilal Oswal Report
ITC Ltd. reported better-than-expected cigarette volume growth of ~15% (estimate: 12%) and cigarette Ebit growth of ~17% (estimate: 14%) in Q3 FY23.
With no material increase in cigarette goods and services tax/National Calamities Duty in the recent budget, the volume growth outlook remains healthy.
Thanks to consistent impressive performance in other fast moving consumer goods (18% topline growth and margin improvement despite raw material inflation) and hotels, ITC’s earnings visibility is better than peers’ in an uncertain operating environment for consumer companies.
ITC’s net revenue was flat YoY at Rs 162.3 billion (estimate: Rs 166.9 billion). Ebitda grew 22.0% YoY to Rs 62.2 billion (estimate: Rs 60.1 billion). Profit before tax rose 21.6% YoY to Rs 66.8 billion (estimate: Rs 61.6 billion). Adjusted profit after tax grew 21% YoY to Rs 50.3 billion (estimate: Rs 46.1 billion).
