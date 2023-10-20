ITC Q2 Results Review - Topline Beat Offset By Soft Margin Performance: Systematix

We expect the volume trajectory on cigarettes to sustain with stable margins, while fmcg traction should continue given the distribution ramp-up alongside a continued improvement in margins.

Hotels and agribusiness should continue strong momentum while paper business seems to be bottoming out.

Strong cash generation and a solid dividend yield should continue to provide downside support. The hotels business demerger is a positive and we expect an accelerated re-rating if it is followed with similar actions in fmcg/IT businesses as well.

We build in 8%/9%/11% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 515 (Rs 510 earlier), based on 27 times FY25E earnings, a 10% premium to LPA multiple given visibility of a double-digit earnings CAGR and possible restructuring triggers.