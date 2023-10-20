ITC Q2 Results Review - Margins Fail To Impress; Maintain 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
Ebitda margins contracted as increase of 10/30 bps in raw material/other expenses was fully offset by 10 bps decline in staff cost
Dolat Capital Report
ITC Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results came below our anticipation. Our analysis suggest that the cigarette business reported ~6% volume growth– below our estimate.
Fast moving consumer good business reported 8.4% revenue growth with 170 basis points improvement in Ebit margin. Revenue performance was better compared to the industry.
Despite high base, 6% volume growth in cigarette business is encouraging. The business reported 9% sales compound annual growth rate and 5% volume CAGR over last four-years. We expect volume and market share gain in the business in the near term.
We have downward revised our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 3.3/2.2% at Rs 16.7/18.4 and introduced FY26E EPS at Rs 20.1. Twin impact of cigarette business market share re-gain from illicit trades and price increases during the quarter would help the business to grow.
We have arrived at a target price of Rs 474 (SOTP valuation). However, due to recent run up in the stock price we have maintained 'Accumulate' rating. 'Buy' on dips.
