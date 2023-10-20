ITC Q2 Results Review - Encouraging Performance; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

ITC Ltd.'s revenue grew by 3% YoYto Rs 16,394 crore, mainly due to subdued performance in the agriculture and paperboard businesses. Gross margins stood at 56.9%, up 43 basis points YoY, due to a sequential decline in raw material prices. Ebitda margins were 36.9% (flat), due to higher opex.

Reported profit after tax was Rs 4,927 crore (up 10% YoY). Cigarettes (~80% of Ebit) – The company’s cigarette division continued its strong momentum with sales growth of 10% (volume growth of 4-5%), led by market share gains from illicit trade, targeted market interventions, and new product launches. Over the years, discriminatory and punitive taxation on cigarettes has led the entire legal cigarette industry to grapple with the loss in market share and volumes from illicit trade.

However, stable taxation in recent years has led to a recovery in market share and volumes. We also expect the company’s cigarette margins to increase slightly in the future as realisation per stick improves.