ITC Q2 Results Review - Cigarette Volume Resilient; Valuation Inexpensive: Nirmal Bang

ITC Ltd. reported in-line set of numbers on sales and net profit front as lower-than- expected operating margin (as a result of lower-than-expected profitability in paper and paperboard business and agri business) was offset by higher other income.

Cigarette volume (likely ~4% YoY growth) was much better than our estimate of 2% YoY decline. Cigarette volume thus remained resilient at a four-year average of mid-single digit, much higher than the flattish to declining trends of the past.

Cigarette Ebit growth was healthy at 8% YoY and is expected to be healthy in the subsequent quarters.

There is no material change in our earning per share forecasts for FY24E/FY25E.

We believe that earnings compound annual growth rate during FY23-FY25E is likely to be ~12%. Riding on the back of EPS CAGR of ~11% over the preceding four years, ITC’s net profit growth does seem to have turned the corner after the struggles of the past.

We see the value unlocking from the hotel business demerger as a welcome move, especially if it is eventually followed by the demerger of the other fast-moving consumer goods and IT services businesses as well.

If the same fructifies, re-rating will be sharper going forward. Maintain 'Buy'.