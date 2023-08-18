ITC Q1 Results Review - Inline Sales; Margins Surprise Positively: Nirmal Bang
Valuation is inexpensive at ~24 times FY25E EPS given the double-digit earnings CAGR over FY23-FY25E.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
ITC Ltd. reported in-line sales and gross profit for Q1 FY24 but lower-than expected other expenses led to a beat on Ebitda and profit after tax, with Ebitda margin coming in at 39.5% - the third highest for any quarter since Q2 FY05.
Cigarette volume growth likely came in at ~8% YoY for Q1 FY24 (four-year compound annual growth rate of ~3%), slightly lower than our expectation of 9%.
We believe that earnings CAGR during FY23-FY25E is likely to be ~12%. Riding on the back of earnings per share CAGR of ~11% over the preceding four years, ITC’s net profit growth does seem to have turned the corner after the struggles of the past.
We view the value unlocking from the Hotel business demerger as a welcome move, especially if it is eventually followed by the demerger of the other fmcg and IT services businesses as well. If the same fructifies, re-rating will be sharper going forward. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
