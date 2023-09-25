ITC - Premiumisation Across Segments Driven By Innovation, Differentiation: ICICI Securities
Regulations on ENDS unlikely to change in the near term.
ICICI Securities Report
We met the management of ITC Ltd. Key takeaways:
Volume growth momentum in cigarettes is likely to continue driven by a stable tax environment and relative end price stability.
Premiumisation across segments driven by innovation and differentiation.
Growth in fast moving consumer goods segment to be driven by fortifying core categories (staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, personal care) while expanding into adjacencies. In smaller categories (beverages, chocolates etc.) that have expanded their salience in the portfolio over the last few years, the strategy is to drive growth in select regions with focus on unit economics.
ITC continues to aim for ~80- 100 basis points average annual margin expansion in FMCG.
On Electronic Nicotine Delivery System, which is currently banned in India, policy stability is expected.
Maintain 'Add'.
