ITC - Premiumisation Across Segments Driven By Innovation, Differentiation: ICICI Securities
ITC - Premiumisation Across Segments Driven By Innovation, Differentiation: ICICI Securities

Regulations on ENDS unlikely to change in the near term.

25 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ITC Ltd.'s R&amp;D Centre in Bengaluru. (Source: Company website)<br></p></div>
ITC Ltd.'s R&D Centre in Bengaluru. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

We met the management of ITC Ltd. Key takeaways:

  1. Volume growth momentum in cigarettes is likely to continue driven by a stable tax environment and relative end price stability.

  2. Premiumisation across segments driven by innovation and differentiation.

  3. Growth in fast moving consumer goods segment to be driven by fortifying core categories (staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, personal care) while expanding into adjacencies. In smaller categories (beverages, chocolates etc.) that have expanded their salience in the portfolio over the last few years, the strategy is to drive growth in select regions with focus on unit economics.

  4. ITC continues to aim for ~80- 100 basis points average annual margin expansion in FMCG.

  5. On Electronic Nicotine Delivery System, which is currently banned in India, policy stability is expected.

Maintain 'Add'.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities ITC Company Update.pdf
