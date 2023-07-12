ITC - Focuses On Scaling Up Value Added Segments, Premiumisation, Innovation, Digital Adoption: Dolat Capital
Continued focus on sustainability of its business on three parameters: financial, environmental and social.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
ITC Ltd.’s Annual Report FY23 showcases three aspects of its diversified business-
continued headwinds in the legal cigarette industry,
strength and scale of its non -cigarette portfolio and its potential to drive long term earnings,
continued focus on sustainability of its business on three parameters: financial, environmental and social.
Furthermore, ITC highlighted focus on scaling up value added segments, premiumisation, innovation and digital adoption. Despite subdued demand conditions during FY23, ITC posted Rs 660 billion revenue, up 17.2% on a YoY basis, supported by robust growth in fast moving consumer goods and hotels segment.
Moreover, gross margin expanded by ~290 basis points to 55.8% despite material inflation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.