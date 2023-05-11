IT Services Stocks - Attractive Payout Yield To Buffer Near-Term Macro Pain: Motilal Oswal

IT services stocks have significantly de-rated over the last one year, owing to growth moderation due to a weak macro environment and historically high base valuations.

While FY24 industry growth is expected to remain muted due to pressure in key client industries, we are positive on the sector due to-

good long-term demand outlook, and tier-1 median price/earning at 17 times (one year forward) factoring in the near-term weakness.

Moreover, we see support for share prices of our tier-I coverage from historically high payout yields (FY24/FY25 median yield at 4.2%/4.9%), having crossed the 4% mark in FY23 for the first time since FY18.