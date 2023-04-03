IT Services Q4 Results Preview - Banking Crisis To Weigh Upon Near Term Growth: IDBI Capital

BQPrimeResearch ReportsIT Services Q4 Results Preview - Banking Crisis To Weigh Upon Near Term Growth: IDBI Capital
Worsening macro conditions, recent banking crisis in U.S. and Europe indicate slowing down of tech spends by enterprises globally.

Worsening macro conditions, recent banking crisis in U.S. and Europe indicate slowing down of tech spends by enterprises globally.
03 Apr 2023, 9:21 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of typing on an illuminated keyboard. (Source: pexels /Soumil Kumar)</p></div>
Close view of typing on an illuminated keyboard. (Source: pexels /Soumil Kumar)
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

IDBI Capital Report

Worsening macro conditions and recent banking crisis in U.S. and Europe indicate slowing down of tech spends by enterprises globally. We believe enterprises will shift their focus on cutting cost resulting in higher cost take out deals, vendor consolidation and lower discretionary spend.

Banking financial services and insurance, telecom, retail and hi tech verticals are expected to be the impacted by the slowdown, thus weakening H1 FY24E growth outlook. We expect even those verticals not impacted will have cautious outlook.

For Q4 FY23E, we expect large caps to register dollar growth of -1% - +1% QoQ in constant currency terms aided by 15-100 basis points cross currency tailwind.

Among mid-caps we expect revenue growth of -1%-3.5% QoQ (organic) in CC aided by 30-150 bps cross currency. Further, tier-I margins are expected to record QoQ growth in the range of -99 – +90 bps.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

IDBI Capital IT Services Q4FY23 Earnings Preview.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

