IT Services Q4 Preview — Muted Performance Due To Seasonality; Tier-II To Post Better Numbers: ICICI Direct
We expect IT companies to post QoQ constant currency revenue growth between -1% and 2.5% for Q4 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Q4 is seasonally weak for IT companies on account of fewer working days, some additional furloughs in January. Q4 this year has been eventful for the IT sector wherein on the one hand global IT giant Accenture Plc continued to report strong bookings in the outsourcing business (proxy to Indian IT companies) while, on the other hand, we witnessed fast paced events unfolding in the global banking, financial services and insurance space (30-38% revenue mix for top three IT players).
Some IT players have clarified that they do not have meaningful exposure to regional U.S. banks, which are in financial trouble. Hence, the impact is expected to be minimal.
We do not have the exact break-up of BFSI vertical revenue region wise (i.e. U.S., Europe, etc), but we do understand that U.S. BFSI contributes ~19-20% of its revenue while the further break-up in terms of insurance, banks, etc., is not available.
Consolidation of two large Swiss banks was another big event wherein IT deals at the two companies will likely consolidate in the medium term and may shrink further deal sizes of this account.
The macro environment remains challenging for IT companies as decision making has been on the slower side that could be an additional headwind for Q4 revenues and beyond.
Clients continue to spend on cloud transformation, which is a multi-year opportunity while cost take out deals continue to form a bigger pie in the deals.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.