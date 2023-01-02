IT Services Q3 Results Preview - Seasonally A Weak Quarter: IDBI Capital
In addition, macro challenges are leading to weakness in mortgage, luxury retail, hi tech and slowdown in 5G capex.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter mainly due to higher furloughs. In addition, macro challenges are leading to weakness in mortgage, luxury retail, hi tech and slowdown in 5G capex.
In addition European geo and discretionary spend are expected to slow down. Slowdown in large deal, delay in decision making, cost take outs and vendor consolidation are other key focus areas.
In the current quarter we expect subdued revenues across IT companies. We expect large caps to register dollar growth of 0.7- 2.8% QoQ in constant currency terms aided by 0-10 basis points cross currency.
Among mid-caps we expect revenue growth of down 5%-5% QoQ (organic) in CC aided by 0-20 bps cross currency. Further, tier-1 margins are expected to improve on QoQ basis in the range of 35-117 bps.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.