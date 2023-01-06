IT Services Q3 Preview - Slower Growth, Steady Margins; Midcaps Continues To Outgrow Largecaps: Anand Rathi

We expect companies to largely maintain their total contract values, but report slower growth in Q3 for various reasons such as more furloughs or client-specific challenges.

The sector is likely to report aggregate ~2% QoQ dollar growth and 8% YoY on $ basis (~13% constant currency). Sequentially, dollar growth has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Margins are likely to inch up sequentially on many tailwinds (lower cross-currency headwinds, easing attrition pressure and rupee depreciation). More benefits are likely to follow in Q4.

Mid-size IT companies continue to grow faster over longer periods. However, Q3 may see a few of them navigating specific challenges, leading to a narrowing of the growth gap with larger peers.

Client quality is critical in economic slowdowns to avoid sudden ramp-downs. Expect growth divergence ahead.