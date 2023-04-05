IT Services Check — Switch Strategies For Better Risk-Reward: Dolat Capital
With macro uncertainties looming large in the BFSI space, IT Services sector would continue to remain under pressure.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
With macro uncertainties looming large in the banking, financial services and insurance we believe IT Services sector would continue to remain under pressure as global enterprises may continue to tone down their IT budgets in CY23.
HFS Research in their recent survey with 600 IT spend decision makers (G2000 enterprises) expect IT spend growth at 3% on average for CY23 against 11% growth achieved in CY22.
Thus, we believe there is a dire need to drop the recent performance led growth optimism and prefer right-value stocks as growth differential would narrow down across peers given weak demand environment.
At this point we have identified two such opportunity wherein the switch in weights/allocation would provide much needed risk-adjusted performance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IT Services Q4 Preview - Weak Sequential Growth Already Factored In Recent Valuation Cuts: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.