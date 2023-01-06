IT Sector Q3 Results Preview - Growth, Valuations ‘ Normalising: HDFC Securities
The IT sector is expected to post a soft quarter, impacted by Q3 seasonality and worsening macro.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
The IT sector is expected to post a soft quarter, impacted by Q3 seasonality and worsening macro. The elements of macro volatility is resulting in growth moderating towards pre-Covid even as long-term drivers are unchanged.
Recently, HCL Tech Ltd. tweaked its FY23E guidance to the lower end, but Accenture maintained its FY23E growth guidance (outsourcing-led). In a seasonally soft quarter with higher impact of furlough, we expect tier-I IT to post within 0.6% to 3.1% QoQ constant currency revenue growth, margin expansion of ~60 basis points QoQ and profit after tax growth of ~5% QoQ.
We have factored in revenue growth decelerating from 13.5% CC in FY23E to 8.5% for FY24E and FY25E.
Concurrently, the profit trajectory is expected to improve ahead in FY24E (versus FY23E) as the supply side crunch eases with demand moderating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
