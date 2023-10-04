IT Q2 Results Preview - Soft Quarter, Status Quo Remains: HDFC Securities

The big news is that not much has changed in the past few months. Most of the demand indicators are trailing 10-15% below levels at the beginning of the year and only slightly better than the July lows; the supply-side factors remain favorable, supporting operational resilience despite soft growth.

In Q2 FY24, the IT sector is expected to deliver a soft quarter, although Q2 has historically been a seasonally strong quarter.

Growth divergence is expected between companies, with tier-I IT sequential growth ranging from -1.4% to +2.2% and mid-tier IT sequential growth ranging from +0.9% to 3.8%.