IT Q2 Results Preview - Despite Slow Growth, Revenue Productivity Improves: Anand Rathi

We expect the sector to report median growth of 2.5% QoQ, 7.6% YoY, in dollar terms, not very different from Q1.

The demand environment is steady with deal awards relatively higher in banking, financial services and insurance.

No major cross-currency movements on either side. Notable mid- and small-caps finding growth momentum. KPIT Technologies Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Birlasoft Ltd., Mastek Ltd.

Net headcount addition should turn positive as utilisation peaks amid steady deal awards. Companies trending toward the lower end of FY24 growth outlook but large deal ramp-ups to keep H2 growth rates higher than usual - FY22-24 revenue compound annual growth rates have moderated to long-term averages, raising hopes of growth returning to normal in FY25.

Of larger peers, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. are likely to do better while Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. could decline.

LTIMindtree Ltd. is stuck at slow growth rates; YoY could drop below TCS - KPIT and Latent View to retain growth leadership positions, benefiting from their unique positioning in the auto and hi-tech verticals.

Tata Elxsi, Mastek and Birlasoft likely to recover. Resilience in Persistent Systems Ltd., Coforge Ltd. and Sonata Software Ltd. all continuing to grow 13-16% YoY.