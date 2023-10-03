IT, Internet, BPO, KPO Q2 Preview - Uncertain Enterprise Spend Continue To Weigh On Sentiment: Dolat Capital

We anticipate another subdued quarter with revenue growth of -1% to +1.8% QoQ in constant currency terms amongst our tier-I IT names, and II-3% CC growth for tier-II names for Q2 FY24E, amid weaker decision making and soft demand environment.

Ebit margins too, will have limited room for expansion despite muted hiring, with net currency headwinds putting additional pressure, hence we see QoQ movement of -150 basis points to +150 bps in Q2 FY24E.

Our interactions with industry participants indicate continued weakness in banking, financial services and insurance across geographies reflecting weak macro environment.

Our stance on slowdown in IT services remains intact for near term as Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development global forecast continues to see further cuts in gross domestic product growth estimate from 2.9% to 2.7% for CY24 (against average of 3.3% for CY15-19).

Persistent inflation and delayed rate cuts for CY24 imply macro pressures will remain, culminating into uncertain IT spends. Our preference is for large-caps, with relative preference of HCL Technologies Ltd./Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.