IRCTC Q4 Results Update- Tourism Business On Strong Footing: Prabhudas Lilladher
In 4QFY23, about 104 million tickets were booked yielding convenience fee revenue of about Rs 1,970 million.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
While we increase our fiscal 2024, 2025 revenue estimates by about 4% odd as we tweak our tourism segment projections to incorporate benefits of Bharat Gaurav initiative, our EPS estimates broadly remain intact given it is a relatively low margin business.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation’s results were broadly in-line with revenues of Rs 9,650 million and Ebitda margin of 33.6%. We expect sales, PAT CAGR of 11%, 13%, respectively, over Fiscal 2023-2025 given traction in non-convenience revenue, rail neer expansion and Bharat Gaurav initiative.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
