IRCTC Q4 Results Update- Tourism Business On Strong Footing: Prabhudas Lilladher

While we increase our fiscal 2024, 2025 revenue estimates by about 4% odd as we tweak our tourism segment projections to incorporate benefits of Bharat Gaurav initiative, our EPS estimates broadly remain intact given it is a relatively low margin business.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation’s results were broadly in-line with revenues of Rs 9,650 million and Ebitda margin of 33.6%. We expect sales, PAT CAGR of 11%, 13%, respectively, over Fiscal 2023-2025 given traction in non-convenience revenue, rail neer expansion and Bharat Gaurav initiative.

In 4QFY23, about 104 million tickets were booked yielding convenience fee revenue of about Rs 1,970 million.