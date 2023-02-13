IRCTC Q3 Results Review - Catering, Tourism To Drive Revenues: IDBI Capital

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. revenues increased by 14% QoQ primarily driven by 49% jump in tourism and 18% rise in catering revenues.

IRCTC is witnessing healthy traction in catering and tourism led by addition of new trains and higher occupancy in Tejas. Softness in ticketing revenue due to absence of 2S revenue is expected be offset by higher convenience revenues.

Margins are returning to normalcy led by increasing share of tourism and catering revenue.

We expect margins to taper but remain above pre-Covid levels. In addition, we expect revenue to continue on growth trajectory led by focus on e-catering and advertisement and license fees.