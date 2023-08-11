IRCTC Q1 Results Review - Decent Growth, Remain Positive On Catering, Tourism: Dolat Capital

IRCTC Ltd. posts decent growth, remain positive on catering/tourism. The company reported revenue growth of 3.8% QoQ (our estimate: 1.8%) led by strong growth in catering segment which was up 21% due to expansion of train contracts and Rail Neer segment which grew 31% QoQ led by seasonality.

Operating profit margin stood at 32.9%, up 40 basis points QoQ led by healthy growth in catering segment (OPM up 247 bps QoQ), while other expenses were optimised as it saw decline of about 32% QoQ.

Commentary remains confident based on continued addition in new contracts in catering, capacity addition in Rail Neer (four new plants) and significant jump in new tour-routes (doubling in CY23) in the Tourism strategic business unit.

We believe FY24 to see traction led by new contract renewals in catering segment and expect tourism to support momentum.

Maintain 'Accumulate' rating with a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 700 (implies 47 times price-to-earning ratio basis).